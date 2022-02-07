Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $28,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.49. The stock had a trading volume of 104,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,131. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

