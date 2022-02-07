189,110 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,583,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.18% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $1,938,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,115 shares of company stock worth $125,801,643 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.73. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

