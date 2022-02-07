Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires £172.05 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller acquired 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £172.05 ($231.31).
Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Tim Weller acquired 450 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £171 ($229.90).
- On Monday, December 6th, Tim Weller acquired 372 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £171.12 ($230.06).
Shares of CPI stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 31.29 ($0.42). 4,516,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,562. The company has a market capitalization of £527.04 million and a PE ratio of 1.93. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 30.06 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.75). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23.
About Capita
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.
