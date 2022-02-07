Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $94.70 Average PT from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE SAIC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $82.80. 1,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.88. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $98.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

