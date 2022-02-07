Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 636.25 ($8.55).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.47) to GBX 650 ($8.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.87) to GBX 650 ($8.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of SHB traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 601 ($8.08). The company had a trading volume of 180,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,216. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.48) and a one year high of GBX 674.50 ($9.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 616.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 619.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -11.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.05%.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

