Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 300,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $985,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,724,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,646 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 77,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $256,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com stock traded up $88.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,241.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,359.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

