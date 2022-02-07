WazirX (WRX) Price Up 28.3% This Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, WazirX has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002336 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $331.91 million and $16.45 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

