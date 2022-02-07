Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $18.76 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 229,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,756,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,262,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,897,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,135,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

