Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $4.64 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $504.42. 2,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,046. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $405.60 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $556.43 and a 200 day moving average of $558.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

