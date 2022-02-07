Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.83. Cian shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. Finally, VTB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cian Plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

