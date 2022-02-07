Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.83. Cian shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. Finally, VTB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29.
About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cian (CIAN)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.