Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Lowered by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,535,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 768,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,503,000 after purchasing an additional 191,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock opened at $447.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.