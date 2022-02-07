32,741 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after buying an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.89. 23,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

