Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 2.8%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 322,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,150,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,271 shares of company stock worth $7,473,811 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

