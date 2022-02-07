Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 248,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 71,930,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
The stock has a market capitalization of $841.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.
Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 506.37%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.
