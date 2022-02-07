Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

SONO traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.62. 17,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,671. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

