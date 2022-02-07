Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.13. 11,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.