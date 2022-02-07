Jade Capital Advisors LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth approximately $15,573,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 398.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.86. 10,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

