Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRDBY. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($14.04) to €12.60 ($14.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 136,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,525. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

