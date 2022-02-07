NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 355,067 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $100,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,216,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $251,964,000 after purchasing an additional 975,394 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 90,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 979,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $202,934,000 after buying an additional 328,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.59. 148,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,055,930. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.24. The firm has a market cap of $618.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.