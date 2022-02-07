Jade Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 53.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $30.87. 597,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,103,277. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

