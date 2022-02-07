Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $563,000 Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after acquiring an additional 330,586 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 17.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth $31,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.60.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

