Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $563,000 Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after acquiring an additional 330,586 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 17.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth $31,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.60.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE).
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.