The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 39,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 74,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.