Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Invests $36.91 Million in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,125,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,906,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 2.17% of Nobilis Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLTH. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth about $65,532,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,289,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,792,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,107,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,882,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLTH shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nobilis Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

HLTH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. 5,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,617. Nobilis Health Corp has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

