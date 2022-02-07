Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ SNY traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.