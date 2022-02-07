Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

