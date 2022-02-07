Abingworth LLP Buys New Stake in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,628,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,000. Jasper Therapeutics makes up about 13.2% of Abingworth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Abingworth LLP owned 15.41% of Jasper Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of JSPR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. 86 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,821. Jasper Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.75). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics Inc will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JSPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Jasper Therapeutics Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

