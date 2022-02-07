HarbourVest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 93,039 Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,076 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 112.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,574,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 837,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 81.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 681,222 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUMO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.71. 11,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,733. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,278 shares of company stock worth $1,636,032. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

