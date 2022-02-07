Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $80.74 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,688 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $80,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,393,000 after purchasing an additional 589,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NTLA traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,658. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.67.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

