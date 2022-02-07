Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Gold Trust worth $236,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,849,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 101,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 318,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,821,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.