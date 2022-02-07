Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lessened by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,710 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.2% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $907,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after buying an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $589.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,408. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

