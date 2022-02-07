Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $44.98 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 46.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 936,919 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,680,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,426,000 after buying an additional 123,355 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $6,744,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 396,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.