Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $261,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $519.20. 6,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,167. The stock has a market cap of $230.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.16 and a 200 day moving average of $489.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

