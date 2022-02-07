Patten Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,643.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 50,630 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,615,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,586,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

