Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,492. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

