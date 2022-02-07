Patten Group Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

BIV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,583. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

