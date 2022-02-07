Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,016,502. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $265.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

