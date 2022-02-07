Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,004. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $95.90.

