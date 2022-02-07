Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CZR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

