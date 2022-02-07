20,000 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. Hubbell makes up about 2.1% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 42.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of HUBB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,979. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $156.64 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

