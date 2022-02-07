Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises 2.2% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of SQM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,146. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.