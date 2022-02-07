Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,000. Alaska Air Group accounts for about 2.6% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,175 shares of company stock worth $238,927. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.45. 23,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,948. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

