Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $13.74

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $14.29. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 1,776 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $11,817,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,350,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $113,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

