Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $13.74

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $14.29. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 1,776 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124 over the last three months.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $11,817,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,350,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $113,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
