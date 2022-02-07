Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $48.03 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $48,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.60. 3,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,025. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $195.92 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.27.

