Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 10.6% Higher

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 152,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 174,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The company has a current ratio of 158.34, a quick ratio of 46.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other news, Director Dario Meli acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$87,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$245,299.10.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

