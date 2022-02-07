Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.99

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 133439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

