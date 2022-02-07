Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 70,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,841,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 557.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 125,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

