WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 3.6%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. 7,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,500,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.
WW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.56.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WW International by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 498,621 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 18.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth $4,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WW International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
