WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 3.6%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. 7,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,500,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

WW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WW International by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 498,621 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 18.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth $4,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WW International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

