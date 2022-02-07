Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Champion Iron stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,821. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

