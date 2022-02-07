Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 70.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. 283,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,459,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

