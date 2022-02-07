Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,397 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 117,434 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of Electronic Arts worth $164,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total transaction of $403,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.70. 16,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,871. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

