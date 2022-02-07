NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $144.87. 78,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,085. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.95. The company has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

